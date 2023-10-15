AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AN. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.57.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average is $148.02. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,483,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,221,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

