Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Sold by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 0.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 252,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVRE opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $305.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.