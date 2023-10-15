AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Up 18.2% in September

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $113,714.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,330.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,572,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $113,714.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,330.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,501 shares of company stock worth $1,101,887 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 192,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth about $6,484,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AvidXchange stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVDX

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.