Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics comprises about 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 559,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,998. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.49. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.39% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

