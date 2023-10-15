Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Trading Up 6.3%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.28. 23,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 39,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
