Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $650,000 Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Calix were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 51.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 14.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 313,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Calix by 53.2% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 50,737 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

