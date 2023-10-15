Balancer Price Hits $3.07 (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00011427 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $161.75 million and $3.13 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 59,629,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,731,921 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

