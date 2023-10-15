Bank of America Begins Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $284.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $449,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

