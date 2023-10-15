Bank of America Lowers CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $14.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 112,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after acquiring an additional 918,910 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,701,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

