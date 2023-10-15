Bank of America Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $422.50

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $380.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.97 and its 200 day moving average is $396.30. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

