Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 73,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $92.89 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $625.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.26.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBSI

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,543.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 180.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.