BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Down 31.5% in September

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 47.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BAFN opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

