BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Trading Down 5.3%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 43,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 12,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

BBTV Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.40.

BBTV Company Profile

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution encompass audience growth, engagement, and monetization solutions; creator solutions, including VISO catalyst, VISO prism, and VISO collab; content management services, such as end-to-end digital content and rights management, channel management, and content production; advertising solutions comprising end-to-end video advertising solutions that includes premium content, scale, vertical reach, compliant audience targeting, transparency, and brand safety.

