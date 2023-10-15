Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Befesa (OTC:BFSAF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Befesa Stock Performance
Befesa Company Profile
Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.
