Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $585.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.69. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $63.18.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $168.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $418,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 210.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 510,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 420,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

