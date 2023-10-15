Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.16 million.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $71.02 on Friday. Belden has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.70.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Belden by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

