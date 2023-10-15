Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Birks Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

