Bitcoin Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $524.75 billion and approximately $5.20 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $26,890.06 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.43 or 0.00793713 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00125257 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014475 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000304 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,514,506 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
