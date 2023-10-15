Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $23.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.39.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.14. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $35,986.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $72,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,974,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,058,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 135,351 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

