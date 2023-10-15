BlueArk 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,862.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.40 or 0.00794433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00125440 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024482 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

