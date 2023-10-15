BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut BlueScope Steel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS BLSFY opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.