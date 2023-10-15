BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, UBS Group cut BlueScope Steel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
BlueScope Steel Stock Performance
BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.
