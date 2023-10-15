BMO Capital Markets Increases Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $139.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.30.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.21. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

