BNB (BNB) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, BNB has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $32.15 billion and $326.75 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $209.01 or 0.00777005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,844,824 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,844,879.70701787. The last known price of BNB is 207.28788101 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1682 active market(s) with $221,435,601.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

