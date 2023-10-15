Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 4,520 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

