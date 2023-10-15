Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $20,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 56,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

