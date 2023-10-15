Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $30,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

