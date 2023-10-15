Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 1.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $35,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 572,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75,953 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

