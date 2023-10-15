Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 169,465 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 102,087.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,465 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $91.24 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2389 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.