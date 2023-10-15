Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 2,149 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $100.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.