Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 2,602 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.