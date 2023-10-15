Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 4,114 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,302,000 after buying an additional 28,727 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $365.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.48.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

