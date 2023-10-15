Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 469 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $259.40 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 205.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.90.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

