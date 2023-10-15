Bogart Wealth LLC Has $11.17 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,895 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.3 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

