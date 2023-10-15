Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $231.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

