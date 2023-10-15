Bogart Wealth LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $371.00 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $372.78. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,037 shares of company stock worth $12,018,580. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

