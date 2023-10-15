Bogart Wealth LLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

