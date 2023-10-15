Bogart Wealth LLC Has $62.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,112,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 4.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $62,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

