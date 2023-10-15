Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $43,716,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

