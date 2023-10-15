Bogart Wealth LLC Makes New $5.55 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 980,314 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after acquiring an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $219.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average of $193.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,985.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.18.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

