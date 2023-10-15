Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 8,244 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $183.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.83 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

