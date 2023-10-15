Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $284.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.37 and its 200 day moving average is $242.90.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

