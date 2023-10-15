Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $213.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.14 and a one year high of $228.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.60.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

