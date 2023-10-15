Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $248.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $242.41 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

