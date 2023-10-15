Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Booking were worth $154,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,950.08 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,667.25 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,108.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,841.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.