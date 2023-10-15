Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $127.90 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.