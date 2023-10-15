BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $44.75 by Analysts at Citigroup

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $48.00 to $44.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.