Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bragg Gaming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

BRAG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 9,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,366. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

