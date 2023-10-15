Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

BCLI opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.21. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

