Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 159,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

