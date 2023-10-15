Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,859,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.